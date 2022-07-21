Which ‘New Girl’ Actor Was The Most Committed To Their Comedic Bits?

“As a performer, watching Max do that, was one of the first times I saw true commitment,” Morris told his co-hosts on the Welcome to Our Show podcast. “I thought, ‘I gotta elevate my performance ability a bit,’ because Max just goes for it 100 percent of the time.”

“Everybody’s energy is different,” said Zooey Deschanel. “I think Max’s ability to fully commit is his stamp.”

The hosts also said that Johnson himself went the extra mile while shooting this particular episode when he jumped into the Pacific Ocean in his underwear at night during October. Morris said it was up to Johnson to either use a stunt double or jump into the water (which averages between 50-60 degrees in the fall) himself.

“I remember him saying he would do it and that confused me,” said Morris. “Jake won’t jump off of a two-foot ledge. He won’t do anything. He will let the stunt double go make their money.”

Morris also mentioned that if it had it been “Winston” who was scripted to jump into the ocean, he would have gladly let the stunt double take one for the team. Listen to the full episode breakdown to hear all of the behind the scenes stories from “Injured,” like Morris teaching Hannah Simone how to rap in 10 minutes. Welcome to Our Show is the official New Girl rewatch podcast that releases new episodes weekly on the iHeartRadio app and other podcast platforms.

