2 Young Children Dead, 3 Injured After Tree Falls On House
By Jason Hall
July 22, 2022
Two young children died and three other people were injured after a tree crashed into a Birmingham home during severe storms on Thursday (July 22), AL.com reports.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 5:37 p.m. and found a massive tree had fallen through the brick house, according to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.
A woman was heard on a 911 all yelling that she couldn't breathe and was trapped inside the home with multiple people, AL.com reports.
Birmingham Fire and Fire Rescue firefighters launched a rescue process, which resulted in three children being transported to the Children's of Alabama hospital, which included a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old who were pronounced dead, as well as an 11-year-old who suffered serious injuries.
An adult female was also reported to have been transported to a hospital for injuries, though the extent of the injuries have not yet been announced publicly, according to AL.com.
Another victim was caught under the tree after it crashed into the house and fell across her as she sat in her recliner before being extricated by first responders just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Carrillo confirmed that the woman in the recliner was alert and communicated with authorities after being freed from the scene.
“The tree is so large that every time we move an inch, the floor becomes more and more unstable,’’ Carrillo said via AL.com. “We’re having to stabilize the floor so we can get to her.”
“It’s rough,’’ he added. “It’s terrible.”