2 Young Children Dead, 3 Injured After Tree Falls On House

Two young children died and three other people were injured after a tree crashed into a Birmingham home during severe storms on Thursday (July 22), AL.com reports.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 5:37 p.m. and found a massive tree had fallen through the brick house, according to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.

A woman was heard on a 911 all yelling that she couldn't breathe and was trapped inside the home with multiple people, AL.com reports.

Birmingham Fire and Fire Rescue firefighters launched a rescue process, which resulted in three children being transported to the Children's of Alabama hospital, which included a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old who were pronounced dead, as well as an 11-year-old who suffered serious injuries.