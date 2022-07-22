2 Young Children Dead, 3 Injured After Tree Falls On House

By Jason Hall

July 22, 2022

Storm Damage, Tree Splits a Roof
Photo: Getty Images

Two young children died and three other people were injured after a tree crashed into a Birmingham home during severe storms on Thursday (July 22), AL.com reports.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 5:37 p.m. and found a massive tree had fallen through the brick house, according to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo.

A woman was heard on a 911 all yelling that she couldn't breathe and was trapped inside the home with multiple people, AL.com reports.

Birmingham Fire and Fire Rescue firefighters launched a rescue process, which resulted in three children being transported to the Children's of Alabama hospital, which included a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old who were pronounced dead, as well as an 11-year-old who suffered serious injuries.

An adult female was also reported to have been transported to a hospital for injuries, though the extent of the injuries have not yet been announced publicly, according to AL.com.

Another victim was caught under the tree after it crashed into the house and fell across her as she sat in her recliner before being extricated by first responders just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Carrillo confirmed that the woman in the recliner was alert and communicated with authorities after being freed from the scene.

“The tree is so large that every time we move an inch, the floor becomes more and more unstable,’’ Carrillo said via AL.com. “We’re having to stabilize the floor so we can get to her.”

“It’s rough,’’ he added. “It’s terrible.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.