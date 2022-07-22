Driver Pulled Over Twice In The Same Night For Reckless Driving

By Bill Galluccio

July 22, 2022

Running Away From Police
A driver in North Las Vegas is heading to jail after getting pulled over twice in a matter of moments. Officers first pulled over Jeffery Hair for driving 73 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

He was given a ticket for reckless driving and then left the area.

Just a few minutes later, Hair was pulled over again about 2.5 miles away. This time he was clocked going 106 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was taken into custody and his red Chevrolet Camaro was towed away.

Officer Alexander Cuevas said that Hair's arrest was the result of a recent crackdown on speeding drivers.

"Great job to #NLVPD Traffic officers for making our streets safer #TooFast #SlowDown!," the department tweeted along with a photo of the radar gun readings.

