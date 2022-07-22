Fetty Luciano Faces Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges From Triple Shooting

"It's a bit of a shock, yeah, it's a surprise," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said of the shooting earlier this month. "This is just a beautiful venue. It's used for high school reunions, weddings, fundraisers, for events, and things like this don't happen here."



Marshall reportedly attended a pool party at the Mansion at Glen Cove on July 10 with at least 15-200 other people. Shots were fired around 5 p.m. after a security guard tried to break up a fight between two of the attendees. It's not clear whether Marshall was one of the people involved in the fight. The shooting happened in the lobby of the hotel, which also doubles as an event space. Although the party was promoted online, the outlet reported that the venue did not have a permit to hold the outdoor event.



Marshall dropped his debut album Story to Tell via Def Jam in 2018. Since then, he's dropped a couple of singles and collaborations with Casanova and the late Pop Smoke. Neither Marshall nor Rowdy Rebel, who is his older brother, have said anything about the situation just yet.