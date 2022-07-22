Fetty Luciano Faces Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges From Triple Shooting
By Tony M. Centeno
July 22, 2022
Fetty Luciano, born Remy Marshall, has been charged in connection to a triple shooting in Long Island.
According to a report ABC 7 published on Thursday, July 21, the Brooklyn native, a rapper who's been affiliated with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel's GS9 crew for years, turned himself in to the Glen Cove police after he was accused of shooting three people, including a security guard, at a mansion pool party earlier this month. The victims reportedly received non life-threatening injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Marshall has been charged with attempted murder and weapons charges. He will be arraigned on Friday, July 22.
"It's a bit of a shock, yeah, it's a surprise," Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said of the shooting earlier this month. "This is just a beautiful venue. It's used for high school reunions, weddings, fundraisers, for events, and things like this don't happen here."
Marshall reportedly attended a pool party at the Mansion at Glen Cove on July 10 with at least 15-200 other people. Shots were fired around 5 p.m. after a security guard tried to break up a fight between two of the attendees. It's not clear whether Marshall was one of the people involved in the fight. The shooting happened in the lobby of the hotel, which also doubles as an event space. Although the party was promoted online, the outlet reported that the venue did not have a permit to hold the outdoor event.
Marshall dropped his debut album Story to Tell via Def Jam in 2018. Since then, he's dropped a couple of singles and collaborations with Casanova and the late Pop Smoke. Neither Marshall nor Rowdy Rebel, who is his older brother, have said anything about the situation just yet.