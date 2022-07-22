Florida Man Threatens Bike Rider With Machete Then Shoots Him In The Face

Authorities in Florida are searching for a man who shot a bike rider in the face at point-blank range. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance camera footage from a 7-Eleven in Oakland park, showing the suspect arguing with the victim.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a machete and threatened the unidentified victim.

The victim appeared to brandish a handgun, which caused the suspect to leave. The suspect returned a few minutes later, armed with a gun. He walked up to the victim, who was sitting on their bicycle and shot them in the face.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and miraculously survived the shooting.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored four-door Infiniti sedan.

Investigators have not determined what the two men were arguing about or what specifically led to the shooting.

Officials said the suspect is wanted for charges of attempted murder and have asked the public to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS with any information that could lead to his arrest.