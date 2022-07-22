'Jeopardy' Triple Stumper Has Taylor Swift Fans Losing Their Minds

By Dani Medina

July 22, 2022

Taylor Swift fans "need to calm down" after this epic blunder on Jeopardy!.

Wednesday night's episode featured a triple stumper — a clue for which no correct response is given by any player. It seems like no one was as upset as Swifties who took to Twitter to express their outrage at the unanswered question.

The $400 clue in the "Title That Completes The Rhyme" category on Wednesday (July 20) night was: "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh you need to just stop like can you just not step on my gown?"

The answer — What is "You Need To Calm Down"? — led to fans hilariously calling for the shut down of the show on social media.

"none of the jeopardy contestants got the taylor swift clue shut the whole show down," one user said.

"Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue," said another.

"Ikr. I saw this today live and I JUMPED I knew exactly what it was and everyone was silent like omg!!??" said another.

Reigning champion Matt won again and took home $26,644, according to TMZ.

Taylor Swift
