'One-In-30-Million' Rare Lobster Saved By Florida Restaurant Workers

Restaurant employees in Florida saved a super rare lobster from becoming someone's dinner, WMBF reports.

An orange lobster came in a shipment to a Red Lobster in South Florida earlier this month. Eagle-eyed employees noticed the lobster's unique color and decided to keep her off the menu. Experts say there's a one-in-30-million chance for an orange lobster to appear in the wild.

Workers decided to call the special crustacean "Cheddar," inspired by the restaurant chain's famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Red Lobster wasn't an ideal home for Cheddar, so employees reached out to Ripley's Aquarium for help.

"Out in the wild, Cheddar probably wouldn’t survive and that’s why she is so rare due to that bright coloration," Ripley’s Marketing Director, Alex McMinn, told reporters. "It makes her an easy target for predators, so we’re glad to have her here with us at the Marine Science Research Center."

Cheddar's new home is now at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She made her debut on Wednesday (July 20) for visitors to check out.

“We are incredibly proud of... the team for recognizing what a special and rare creature Cheddar is and for working relentlessly to find someone to rescue her,” Nicole Bott, Senior Director of Communications at Red Lobster, says, per WKMG. "It is an honor to be able to share the story of Cheddar and provide her a new home where she can be enjoyed by many for years to come, all from the safety of her tank."