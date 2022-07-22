This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
July 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study.
GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.
Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one ghost and 49 UFO sightings.
Connecticut was reported to have 1,337 total supernatural sightings, 481 ghost sightings and 1,856 UFO supernatural sightings, with (+179,300) odds to spot a supernatural.
Maine (+71,900 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.
Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Connecticut:
- Newington- 50 sightings (one ghost and 49 UFO)
- Norwalk- 44 sightings (10 ghost and 34 UFO)
- Manchester- 42 sightings (five ghost and 37 UFO)
- Stamford- 23 sightings (two ghost and 21 UFO)
- North Branford- 20 sightings (18 ghost and two UFO)
- Wallingford- 19 sightings (two ghost and 12 UFO)
- Bridgeport- 19 sightings (two ghost and 17 UFO)
- Terryville- 17 sightings (16 ghost and one UFO)
- New Haven- 17 sightings (eight ghost and nine UFO)
- Waterbury- 17 sightings (five ghost and 12 UFO)
- Bristol- 17 sightings (one ghost and 16 UFO)
- Milford- 17 sightings (one ghost and 16 UFO)
- Hartford- 16 sightings (three ghost and 13 UFO)
- Stratford- 15 sightings (seven ghost and eight UFO)
- Danbury- 15 sightings (seven ghost and eight UFO)