This Is The Most Supernatural City In Connecticut

Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study.

GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.

Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one ghost and 49 UFO sightings.

Connecticut was reported to have 1,337 total supernatural sightings, 481 ghost sightings and 1,856 UFO supernatural sightings, with (+179,300) odds to spot a supernatural.

Maine (+71,900 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.

Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Connecticut: