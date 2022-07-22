This Is Washington's Signature Dish

America is the origin of many wonderful dishes and delights, from common eats like brownies and tater tots to regional specialties like Philly cheesesteak and deep dish pizza.

With that said, there are plenty of ingredients and recipes that represent a certain state. Far &Wide got curious and found every state's signature dish. The list includes condiments, iconic foods, desserts, and some strange creations. You can't find some of these dishes anywhere else in the country, either!

The most iconic food in Washington state, according to the website, is Rainier cherries! Writers also explain their choice:

"How are Rainier cherries any different than regular cherries? Not only are they a gorgeous golden hue but they're also much sweeter, with the highest sugar content of any cherry variety. Named after Washington state's active volcano, Mount Rainier, the juicy fruits are also the only ones to boast their own holiday: National Rainier Cherry Day on July 11. Orchards across the state allow you to pick your own."

Far &Wide also recommended the best place to pick up some Rainier cherries: Barrett Orchards, which is located at 1209 Pecks Canyon Rd. in Yakima.