WATCH: Viral Video Shows California Barber Cut Hair In Middle Of Bridge

By Logan DeLoye

July 22, 2022

Barber cutting man's hair, close-up of electric razor, side view
Photo: Getty Images

A barber in California got creative with the location of his shop on Thursday night. According to ABC7, the barber was standing directly in lanes of oncoming traffic on the Sixth Street Bridge In Los Angeles while he cut someones hair. Not only would it be difficult to focus due to the cars constantly driving around, but the event took place in the dark. As the barber was performing his craft in the unique location, another person was standing in front of him capturing it all on video.

According to UPI, Adam Farias was the man recording the barber on the bridge. He posted the video to his Instagram story, and it has since went viral.

AB7 mentioned that the LAPD is heavily patrolling the area due to recent unusual activity near the new bridge. This was not the first strange occurrence that has taken place on the bridge since its opening two weeks prior. Earlier this week, someone was doing burnouts on the bridge while spectators climbed up the sides for a better view.

It remains a mystery as to why the barber chose to cut the persons hair in the middle of the busy bridge, and who the barber was.

