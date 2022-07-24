Kid Rock Fans Riot, Trash Venue After Last Minute Show Cancellation

Kid Rock was forced to cancel a recent show at the North Dakota State Fair and fans were not happy. According to TMZ, the singer was forced to cancel his show at the fair on Friday night (July 22nd) after a storm brewing on the outskirts of town kept delaying the show.

Originally, Kid Rock was scheduled to take the stage at around 9:30 P.M. after his opening act, Night Ranger. However, by 11:00 P.M. an officer from the Ward County Sheriff's Department walked to the mic and announced that the concert was canceled. After waiting nearly two hours for the show, the 18,000 upset concertgoers began to riot and trash the venue.