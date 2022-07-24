Kid Rock Fans Riot, Trash Venue After Last Minute Show Cancellation
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 24, 2022
Kid Rock was forced to cancel a recent show at the North Dakota State Fair and fans were not happy. According to TMZ, the singer was forced to cancel his show at the fair on Friday night (July 22nd) after a storm brewing on the outskirts of town kept delaying the show.
Originally, Kid Rock was scheduled to take the stage at around 9:30 P.M. after his opening act, Night Ranger. However, by 11:00 P.M. an officer from the Ward County Sheriff's Department walked to the mic and announced that the concert was canceled. After waiting nearly two hours for the show, the 18,000 upset concertgoers began to riot and trash the venue.
CRINGETOPIA: Kid Rock fans absolutely lose their minds after he cancels his concert in North Dakota. Trash the stage. pic.twitter.com/mBoxkV4huW— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 23, 2022
According to Page Six, fans began hurling beer cans and one person even climbed onto the stage before security tackled him. Another unruly fan was also captured by security and was handcuffed and led away by police. “SO PI–ED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds),” Kid Rock tweeted later that night. “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”
The North Dakota State Fair issued a statement saying the performance had to be canceled due to safety concerns and promised to refund ticket holders.
