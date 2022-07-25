2 Killed, 5 Injured In Los Angeles Park Shooting

Two people wee killed and at least five others were injured during a shooting that took place in a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held on Sunday (July 24).

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received multiple reports of the incident from victims at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood at around 3:50 pm. local time, noting that it was not an active shooter situation in a post shared on its verified Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

"LAPD News: Around 3:50 p.m. Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park," LAPD tweeted. "NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is enroute. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time."