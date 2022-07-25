2 Killed, 5 Injured In Los Angeles Park Shooting
By Jason Hall
July 25, 2022
Two people wee killed and at least five others were injured during a shooting that took place in a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held on Sunday (July 24).
The Los Angeles Police Department said it received multiple reports of the incident from victims at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood at around 3:50 pm. local time, noting that it was not an active shooter situation in a post shared on its verified Twitter account Sunday afternoon.
"LAPD News: Around 3:50 p.m. Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park," LAPD tweeted. "NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is enroute. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time."
LAPD News: Around 3:50 p.m. Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park. NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is enroute. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time.— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 25, 2022
LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz later confirmed the number of casualties reported at the park's baseball diamond during a news conference, but police hadn't yet identified the shooting victims.
“The original call came out as having multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond at Peck Park," Muniz said via the Associated Press. "As we speak here, this is an ongoing, active crime scene, and we are continuing to clear the park for evidence and potentially additional victims. We don’t know exactly how many shooters we have at this point.”
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the incident took place at or near the area in which a car show was being held on Sunday and that seven people -- four men and three women -- were hospitalized, which included at least three who experienced gun shot wounds and two of whom were in critical condition.
LAPD has not yet publicly revealed the shooter's motive and zero arrests have been made as of Monday (July 25) morning.