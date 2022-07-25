Billie Eilish Opens Up About Why Recording Studios Give Her 'Anxiety'

Billie Eilish would much rather record her Grammy-winning music at her home studio with her brother FINNEAS than in a recording studio. During a recent interview, the singer opened up about why working at a studio gives her "social anxiety."

“I don’t like studios. I don’t like sessions. I don’t like [that] there’s a runner and he asks you what kind of food you want at so-and-so and he asks you if you want a La Croix," Eilish admitted. “I really have never liked the vibe of studios. There’s no windows. It smells like weed. There’s other artists there – you bump into them, you look stupid. Then you’re embarrassed that they saw you when you looked stupid. I don’t know, it freaks me out. It truly gives me social anxiety.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 20-year-old discussed the uncertainty of her future. “I have no idea what is to come. That’s what so interesting about thinking about, ‘Would you ever do this and that’, because we all as people feel like we’re all going to be the same thing always, forever, and it’s just not realistic,” Eilish said. “I did work with a lot of people for a couple of years, and I just really didn’t enjoy it, honestly. I just don’t."

“Finneas is so annoying," she added. "Finneas can work any time. The dude doesn’t get a break within himself, he doesn’t need it. For me, I go through phases of feeling really creative and actually getting stuff done, and then going through phases of nothing at all, musically.”

That being said, Eilish did surprise-release two new songs last week, and revealed that she's “going to hopefully make another album in the next year.”