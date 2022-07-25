Joni Mitchell is not one to make public appearances. Even before suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015, the heralded singer-songwriter rarely performed. But that all went out the window on Sunday (July 24), when Mitchell not only made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, but also played her first full set in 22 years (and first at the festival since 1969).

Billed as the "Joni Jam," the 78-year-old was accompanied by an all-star cast of friends and collaborators during the 13-song set, including Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius, Blake Mills, and Taylor Goldsmith. Mitchell was seated on a sort of throne for most of the set but got up to deliver the guitar solo during "Just Like This Train." Watch fan-shot footage of the performance and check out the full setlist below.