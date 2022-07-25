Massive Fireball Shoots Across Texas Sky, Creates Light Show & Sonic Boom

A massive fireball shot across the Texas sky late on Sunday night. There were more than 200 reports of the light show and a sonic boom.

News 4 San Antonio reported that the American Meteor Society (AMS) received 219 reports of the fireball. Most of the reports came from Texas, but there were also reports that came from Louisiana and Oklahoma.

According to the AMS, their computer model shows that the fireball entered the atmosphere about 90 miles northeast of San Antonio. It then ended just west of Austin. The fireball was probably the size of a small car when it hit Earth's atmosphere, according to the AMS.

Witnesses said that they heard a sonic boom along with the light show. This indicated that the meteorites from the fireball may have crashed onto the ground.

The fireball was caught on camera several times, mostly from doorbell and surveillance cameras.

Check out doorbell footage of the fireball below, posted by the American Meteor Society: