Paris Hilton Answers Her Fan’s Most Burning Questions

Q: What is your biggest dream?

Paris: “I have a lot of dreams and I feel like so many of them have come true. I think my other dreams would be to have a family, which I can’t wait for, and for my bill to pass, my legislation for the stop institutional child abuse act. I am going back to Washington D.C. this fall to go and announce the bill and speak again. That is something I have worked so hard on and would mean so much to me and to others who have been through what I have been through.”

Q: What’s your best beauty tip?

Paris: “I have a lot of beauty tips, but (one) of them is to stay out of the sun. Another beauty tip, if you have a day where you are doing your makeup and you want it to look really beautiful, something I do sometimes is I get a big bowl of ice and water. You just like, put your face in the ice and let it freeze. You do that a couple of times before your makeup, and it just makes your makeup look amazing.”

Q: What advice would you give a bride on her wedding day?

Paris: “My advice is to go to bed early, because it's going to be a long day and night. My advice is to also take in the moments and try to remember everything and like, not let anything bother you. Write your vows before the wedding and not right before you walk down the aisle like me.”

