Rapper Rollie Bands Fatally Shot After He Told Haters To 'Pull Up' On Him
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2022
A rapper from Florida reportedly found out what happens when keeping it real goes incredibly wrong. After he issued a challenge to his enemies in a social media post, the rising artist was shot in front of his own home.
According to a report FOX 13 in Tampa published on Friday, July 22, a man was found face-down in the parking lot of the IQ Apartment complex. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but unfortunately passed away from the single gunshot wound. The report doesn't confirm the victim's name but fans of Rollie Bands pointed out that he invited his opponents who "want smoke" to come to his home in a social media post.
"If a n***a want smoke, pull up,” Rollie Bands reportedly wrote in his Instagram Story on Friday. ” A lot of these n****s kno where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke, I’m at my crib in 5 mins."
Minutes after he made the post, Rollie Bands was hit with a single gunshot wound that led to his death. He had only been rapping seriously for a couple of years. He had five videos on his YouTube channel and three songs uploaded to his SoundCloud account prior to his passing.
According to police in Tampa, the suspects had drove away from the scene before they arrived. Police do not know exactly how many suspects there are, but they believe the alleged shooters knew the victim.