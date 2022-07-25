"If a n***a want smoke, pull up,” Rollie Bands reportedly wrote in his Instagram Story on Friday. ” A lot of these n****s kno where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke, I’m at my crib in 5 mins."



Minutes after he made the post, Rollie Bands was hit with a single gunshot wound that led to his death. He had only been rapping seriously for a couple of years. He had five videos on his YouTube channel and three songs uploaded to his SoundCloud account prior to his passing.



According to police in Tampa, the suspects had drove away from the scene before they arrived. Police do not know exactly how many suspects there are, but they believe the alleged shooters knew the victim.