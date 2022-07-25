The Advice The 'One Tree Hill' Cast Wish They Knew During Their 20’s

In her opinion one of the biggest misconceptions children, teenagers, or young adults have is that as they get older, they will understand everything.

“I think it's the secret to life, hitting that moment when you realize that nobody has all of the answers,” said Lenz, the actress who played “Hayley.” “We are all just trying to figure it out.”

Burton remembered how stressed she was as a teenager and felt like she was expected to fully visualize all her goals and plans. The actress discussed with her co-hosts how many people go through something similar in their 20’s until they eventually realize the answers to life don’t exist.

Just because they don’t have all of the answers doesn’t mean the three One Tree Hill stars aren't mentoring the next generation of actresses when they get the chance. Burton said she has been a mentor to the younger actresses she has works with and finds herself repeating the same advice a mentor gave to Bush, Lenz, and herself when they were filming their show.

“I hear myself saying the same things,” she said.

