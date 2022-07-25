The Advice The 'One Tree Hill' Cast Wish They Knew During Their 20’s
By John Popham
July 25, 2022
When Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush were cast for the hit TV drama One Tree Hill they were in their early 20’s and unsure of how to navigate the pitfalls of life.
During a recent episode of their podcast Drama Queens, the trio reflected on a scene where Burton’s character “Peyton” gets into a heated argument with her father. Looking back, the three women saw how the One Tree Hill writers showed Kevin Kilner’s “Larry” as a dad who didn’t have all of the answers and was just doing his best.
“When we’re young, we don’t know yet that our parents are just people trying to figure it out,” said Bush who played “Brooke” on the show. “Then you get older and you're like ‘Are you just as confused as me?’”
In her opinion one of the biggest misconceptions children, teenagers, or young adults have is that as they get older, they will understand everything.
“I think it's the secret to life, hitting that moment when you realize that nobody has all of the answers,” said Lenz, the actress who played “Hayley.” “We are all just trying to figure it out.”
Burton remembered how stressed she was as a teenager and felt like she was expected to fully visualize all her goals and plans. The actress discussed with her co-hosts how many people go through something similar in their 20’s until they eventually realize the answers to life don’t exist.
Just because they don’t have all of the answers doesn’t mean the three One Tree Hill stars aren't mentoring the next generation of actresses when they get the chance. Burton said she has been a mentor to the younger actresses she has works with and finds herself repeating the same advice a mentor gave to Bush, Lenz, and herself when they were filming their show.
“I hear myself saying the same things,” she said.
