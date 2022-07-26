Bush Shares New Song 'More Than Machines,' Announces New Album

Bush is back with brand new music — a new song called "More Than Machines," and a new album on the way, set to be released later this year.

"More Than Machines" serves as the first taste of Bush's forthcoming new album, The Art of Survival, and packs a powerful message. At the end of the first verse, the band's Gavin Rossdale sings, "Everything wrong should be right/ Girls, you're in control/ Not the government," and then later continues in the chorus, "We are more than machines, we are because we feel/ When everything goes down, it is how we come around."

Rossdale explained of the new track, "This is an action-packed song with three really big topics. Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that because it’s important to discuss. As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us. It’s a topic we’ve heard since the fifties. I’m not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe."