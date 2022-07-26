Celebrities Who Are Also Successful Entrepreneurs

By Sarah Tate

July 27, 2022

These celebrities mean business — literally. While many artists and actors are content with showcasing their talent on stage and on screen, others have decided to put some skin in the game and up the ante by become entrepreneurs.

Several of your favorite celebrities have launched successful business ventures to go alongside their original line of work, like Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty or Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. Keep reading to see the celebrities who have expanded their impact on the industry by starting their very own businesses!

1. Rihanna

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, upping the makeup game ever since and expanding her brand into skincare and even hair. Savage X Fenty also continues to drop sultry looks you can't get enough of.

2. Dr. Dre

When you imagine stylish, quality headphones, you think of Beats by Dre, founded by legendary rapper and producer Dr. Dre.

3. Beyoncé

Beyoncé is one of the biggest stars around, and she added to her legacy the athleisure clothing line Ivy Park, which proves you can still show off your style while being comfy.

4. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Drew House gives its community a chance to express theirselves through its trendy line of clothing, from baggy courderoy carpenter pants to soft sweatshirts and jerseys.

4. Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber joined the beauty game with Rhode, her curated take on the best skincare line she could imagine.

5. Jennifer Lopez

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful celebrities around, so when she introduced JLo Beauty, which claims "Beauty has no expiration date," fans couldn't get enough of the luxurious products.

6. Alicia Keys

Forget skincare, Alicia Keys is here for "soul care." Her line of cruelty-free beauty products has everything from skin and body care to makeup and even candles.

7. Selena Gomez

Another celebrity whose dive into the makeup industry has been a major success, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty continues to be a fan-favorite.

8. Halsey

Halsey's line of vibrant and multi-dimensional makeup for about-face beauty shows you can still have fun creative stunning and colorful looks.

9. Kesha

Named after the singer, Kesha Rose Beauty knows that "beauty is imperfect" and it's all about expressing who you really are.

10. Gwen Stefani

Just like its founder, Gwen Stefani's GXVE Beauty is bold and beautiful, from the bright lipsticks to the eyeshadow perfect for everyday use.

11. Drake

Champagne Papi himself teamed up with DeLeón Tequila founder Brent Hocking to create Virginia Black Whiskey, a collection of aged bourbons that promise a smooth and decadent experience.

12. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is the co-founder of Good American, which offers a collection of premium denim, shoes and other clothing.

13. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson may be busy topping the ratings with her beloved talk show, but the original American Idol also has a curated collection of home decor with Wayfair called Kelly Clarkson Home.

14. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has used her fame from her family's empire to create some of the most popular brands today. SKIMS is a favorite among shapewear and cozy clothes lovers while SKKN promises an indulgent skincare routine you can achieve at home.

15. Kylie Jenner

Like her older sisters, Kylie Jenner has also made a name for herself in the beauty industry. After the mega-successful launch of Kylie Cosmetics, with the fan-favorite lip kits, she also launched Kylie Skin, a skincare line that will keep you looking fresh.

16. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is living in the future with the introduction of CY-B3LLA, her first NFT collection created with ReBase.

17. Kendall Jenner

While the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have launched businesses aimed at clothing and beauty, Kendall Jenner focused her efforts on crafting an award-winning spirit brand with 818 Tequila.

18. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's modern lifestyle brand Goop is in a class all its own, giving customers a chance to try products like "sleep milk" and "yoga in a cup" as well as clothes, home decor and very unique candles.

