Couple Who Stole Dead Infants' Identities May Have Links To KGB

A Texas man and his wife have been accused of stealing the identities of two deceased infants in the late 1980s and using the fake identities for three decades, according to court documents reviewed by The Daily Beast.

Walter Glenn Primrose, 67, and Gwynn Darle Morrison, 67, allegedly "obtained Texas birth certificate records for deceased American born infants, that they used to unlawfully assume the identities of 'Bobby Edward Fort' and 'Julie Lyn Montague,' respectively."

In 1994, Primrose used his new identity to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard and moved to Hawaii with Morrison. Primrose retired from the Coast Guard in 2016 and was hired as a defense contractor at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii.

During his tenure with the Coast Guard, Primose was able to obtain a government-issued security clearance, giving him access to classified information. The fact that Primrose received top-secret security clearance is even more concerning because the couple may have ties to Russian intelligence.

"Federal agents have also seized photographs from the defendants' residence that depict the defendants apparently some years ago wearing what have been identified as KGB uniforms," the court documents state.

The ruse started to unravel in 2018 when the couple applied for military health-care benefits under their false names. Investigators also believe the couple created other identities as well.

The couple is facing charges of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, making false statements on a passport application, and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, they each face 22 years behind bars.