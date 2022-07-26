Ex-Cop Shot By Wife Over Claims He Molested Children At Her Daycare

A Maryland woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly shot her husband in a hotel room in Washington, D.C. Shanteari Weems, 50, was taken into custody following an hour-long standoff at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Officers were called to the hotel after receiving reports that a smoke alarm had gone off. When they went to the room, they found blood on the wall. They tried to enter the room but were thwarted by Weems, who was barricaded inside with her husband.

"If you come in, I'm going to shoot myself," she yelled, according to WUSA.

When the officers asked about her husband, she responded by yelling, "F*** him, he's a child molester!"

Police also heard her husband say Weems shot him in the leg and head.

After officers entered the room and took Weems into custody, they found a diary in which she detailed several allegations that her husband was molesting children at the daycare center she was running. She reported the allegations to authorities in Baltimore, but it is unclear what they did with the information.

Weems said she didn't want to kill her husband. Instead, she wrote in the diary that she just wanted him "to face the world as scum."

Weems was charged with assault with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon.