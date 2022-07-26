Historic Rainfall Results In Flash Flooding Across St. Louis

A series of severe storms dumped over eight inches of rain across St. Louis, resulting in flash flooding on Tuesday (July 26). Some areas saw half a foot of rain in just a few hours.

The heavy rainfall shattered the previous record of 6.85 inches, which was set back in 1915.

The St. Louis Fire Department said it responded to 18 homes that were underwater and rescued six people and six dogs using boats. They said that 15 others decided to wait out the storms and shelter in place.

"I woke up to let my dogs out this morning and could see the [train] tracks flooded like a river from my sunroom," St. Louis resident Tony Nipert told AccuWeather.

Officials have advised people to stay home and noted that multiple roads have been closed due to flooding.

The rain is expected to taper off into the afternoon and evening, but more storms are in the forecast for Wednesday.

"I have been briefed on the extreme flooding in the St. Louis area," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said in a statement. "We appreciate the rapid and professional response of local first responders and emergency managers involved in flood rescues and other protective measures. We also thank our Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT crews for working alongside local teams."