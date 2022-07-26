Lawmaker Votes Against Same-Sex Marriage, Then Attends Gay Son's Wedding

A Pennsylvania lawmaker attended the wedding of his gay son just a few days after he voted against a bill that would protect the right to same-sex marriage for all Americans.

Rep. Glenn Thompson was one of 157 Republicans who voted against the Respect for Marriage Act when it was put to the floor for a vote on July 19. The bill ultimately passed by a vote of 267-157, though it is unclear if will have enough Republican support to pass in the Senate.

"This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out-of-control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores," a spokesperson for Thompson told PEOPLE in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the "Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family."

"Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son's marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life," the statement continued.

Thompson delivered a speech during the ceremony.

"We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That's what we're rooting for," Thompson told the wedding guests, according to an audio recording posted by Buzzfeed.