'Leave It To Beaver' Actor Tony Dow Dead At 77

Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on the iconic television show Leave It To Beaver, died Tuesday (July 26) morning at the age of 77, his representatives confirmed in a statement to TMZ.

"Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him," the statement read. "His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us."

Dow's cause of death has yet to be determined as of Tuesday, however, he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022.

"From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony," the statement added. "And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you."

Dow, a native of Hollywood, California, landed the role of Wally Cleaver with almost no prior acting experience and continued the iconic role from 1957 to 1963.

Dow continued his acting career with roles in Never Too Late and My Three Sons before serving in the National Guard from 1965 to 1968 and later reprising his most notable role in the reboot of The New Leave It To Beaver from 1983 to 1989.

Dow also found success behind the camera as a director and producer.