Man Wearing Ankle Monitor Robs Chicago Store While Employees Watch

A man wearing an ankle monitor was filmed stealing wine and food from a store near Chicago last week, according to FOX News.

The man walked around the store filling a large sack with stolen items. A security employee followed him as he entered the wine and beer aisle and loaded up his already nearly full bag with a bottle of wine. The audible sound of glass clinking together can be heard as he supports the bag with his shoulder and moves on to another aisle, presumably to find something that might pair well with the bottle of wine.

There is often very little store workers can do to stop thieves once they've entered a store. In addition, police often can't respond quickly enough to the incident, but it's currently unclear if the store's employees reported the incident to the police.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) announced last year that organized retail crime costs companies roughly $700,000 per $1 billion in sales, and three-fourths of retailers saw an increase in organized retail crime in 2020. "ORC was on the rise before 2020, but the societal changes and shift to digital from the pandemic have led to an increase in the problem, NRF said. "More than two-thirds of retailers said the pandemic increased the overall risk for their organization."