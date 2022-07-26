'Mexican-Style Food' Banned From Tacoma Farmers Market

The Tacomas Farmers Market has banned "Mexican-style food" under a directive from the Point Ruston Owners Association (PROA), according to KIRO 7.

The farmers market delivered the announcement in a Facebook post over the weekend, which says they had no part in the decision and are working with PROA to "negotiate a solution." The decision went into effect immediately and affects two vendors: El Güero and Burrito Boy.

"We are deeply saddened by this abrupt news and apologize to the vendors and small businesses owners this affects as well as our market community that seeks out their food offerings at our Sunday Market at Point Ruston," Tacoma Farmers Market's post reads. "We are doing our best to represent and advocate for the small businesses owners and vendors that we host at our market!"