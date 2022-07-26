'Mexican-Style Food' Banned From Tacoma Farmers Market
By Zuri Anderson
July 26, 2022
The Tacomas Farmers Market has banned "Mexican-style food" under a directive from the Point Ruston Owners Association (PROA), according to KIRO 7.
The farmers market delivered the announcement in a Facebook post over the weekend, which says they had no part in the decision and are working with PROA to "negotiate a solution." The decision went into effect immediately and affects two vendors: El Güero and Burrito Boy.
"We are deeply saddened by this abrupt news and apologize to the vendors and small businesses owners this affects as well as our market community that seeks out their food offerings at our Sunday Market at Point Ruston," Tacoma Farmers Market's post reads. "We are doing our best to represent and advocate for the small businesses owners and vendors that we host at our market!"
PROA has called the situation a "misunderstanding" in their own statement posted to Facebook:
“Point Ruston has certain exclusivity contracts in place to help support our brick and mortar vendors — including a contractual exclusivity for Mexican cuisine. We plan to honor this exclusivity clause and will continue to work to make sure opportunities for small businesses of all backgrounds have a place at the waterfront.”
Customers expressed their outrage in the comment section of PROA's post, calling their actions "dishonest" and "ridiculous."
"This sounds like an excuse. I'd like to actually see the exclusivity clause posted and exactly which restaurant you are talking about 'protecting,'" one comment says. "Let's have some transparency if you're really about protecting small businesses of all backgrounds and doing what's right."
Another person writes: "A clause that uses race or national origin as a basis for a non-compete clause is absolutely NOT enforceable. WTF are you doing offering contracts like this?"
Reporters say the association is also working to resolve the matter internally. No word on how long they've been had this contract, either.