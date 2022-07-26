Olympian Survives Plane Crash In Michigan With Her Husband, Niece And Puppy

Four-time Olympian Chirine Njeim survived a plane crash in Michigan on Sunday (July 24) with her husband, their niece and their puppy, according to WRAL.

Njeim, her husband Ronny Kamal and their 17-year-old niece Siena Kamal were on board a single engine Beechcraft A-36 when the plane crashed just after takeoff. The couple's puppy, Charlie, was also on board the plane and survived the crash. However, he ran off after the plane went down and couldn't be found by rescuers and community members searching the wreckage.

Luckily, newspaper delivery driver Penny Faulk found Charlie at about 3:00 a.m. Monday and took her to safety.

"I was delivering papers and I was turning around and I came back and I thought I saw a deer walk in front of me," Faulk said. "I slowed down and I looked and it was a puppy. So I opened up my window and I said, 'Hey, sweetie. What are you doing out here?' And she came right up to the car and she was not going to let me leave without her."

"From what the wreckage was, it is a miracle that all three people survived, that Charlie survived," Ray Township Fire Chief Mark Hoskin said. "Everybody's back together now, which puts the icing on the cake."