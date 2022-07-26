Raising Cane's Founder Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Employees

Tuesday's (July 26) Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $810 million after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $660 million drawing last Friday (July 22) night.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will mark the third time the game has exceeded the $800 million plateau and offer the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the $800 million jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot recently reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.

Mega Millions last offered a jackpot exceeding $800 million in 2020, eventually rising to $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest cash value ticket in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.﻿

At the time, Powerball's jackpot also rose to $731.1 million, which was the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence.

In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.