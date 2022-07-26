Raising Cane's Founder Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Tickets For Employees
By Jason Hall
July 26, 2022
The founder of a popular fast food chain has purchased Mega Millions tickets for all of his employees ahead of nationwide lottery's massive upcoming jackpot.
Todd Graves, the founder of Raising Cane's, bought 50,000 tickets, one for each of his 50,000 employees, for the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday (June 26) night, according to a video he shared on his verified Twitter account Monday (July 25) afternoon.
"Buying 50,000 lottery tickets is harder than you think! Hoping to share the winning jackpot with our 50,000 @RaisingCanes Crew," Graves tweeted.
Raising Cane's was founded in Louisiana in 1996 and has since expanded to more than 600 locations in 33 states and territories and 383 cities, according to Scrapehero.com.
Tuesday's (July 26) Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $810 million after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $660 million drawing last Friday (July 22) night.
The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will mark the third time the game has exceeded the $800 million plateau and offer the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The odds of winning the $800 million jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.
The Mega Millions jackpot recently reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.
Mega Millions last offered a jackpot exceeding $800 million in 2020, eventually rising to $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest cash value ticket in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.
At the time, Powerball's jackpot also rose to $731.1 million, which was the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history.
Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.
The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark twice in its existence.
In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.