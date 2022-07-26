WATCH: Las Vegas Man Survives Shooting Attempt After Suspect's Gun Jams

A Las Vegas man is lucky to be unharmed after a robbery attempt. The suspect approached the victim as he was pulling his car into his driveway and demanded his money.

The victim ran across the street as the armed robber chased after him. As the man approached his neighbor's house, the suspect tried to fire his gun, but it jammed. After several failed attempts to unjam the gun and chamber a bullet, the suspect fled, jumping into a nearby car and speeding away.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared surveillance camera video footage from a Ring camera that captured the tense moment when the suspect's gun jammed. Officials are asking the public for help identifying the suspect and said that anybody can submit an anonymous tip with information about the location or identity of the suspect at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, and white athletic shoes. The vehicle he fled in was described as a newer-model black sedan with black wheels and tinted windows.