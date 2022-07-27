3 People, Including 2 Expert Climbers Found Dead At Glacier National Park

Three climbers were found dead in the past week at Glacier National Park in Montana. On Monday (July 25), park officials announced that they found the bodies of two hikers, Brian McKenzie Kennedy and Jack Dewayne Beard, both 67.

The two men were reported missing after they failed to return from a climbing trip in the area of Dusty Star Mountain. A search and rescue team was dispatched on Sunday, which located the bodies of the two men on Monday.

"According to park staff who knew the men personally, Kennedy and Beard were considered expert climbers and have been summitting mountain peaks in Glacier National Park for decades. As long-time members, both men contributed greatly to the Glacier Mountaineering Society and were well-known in the Flathead Valley community," the Parks Department said in a statement.

Another climber died on Monday as well. Park officials said that a 79-year-old Florida man was climbing a steep trail on Rising Wolf Mountain when he lost his balance and fell. His friends rushed down to check on him and called 911. First responders found the man and transported him to a nearby Ranger Station, where he was pronounced dead.