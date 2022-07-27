Alleged Burglar Returned To Crime Scene After Forgetting His Keys Inside

Authorities in California are trying to identify and locate a burglary suspect who broke into the office of a doughnut business in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Rafael police said the suspect stole several items, including a bank bag containing petty cash, from Johnny Doughnuts' office. The thief also took the keys to one of the company's delivery vehicles but did not steal the truck. Police said that the suspect returned to the crime scene later after he realized he had left his keys behind.

Lieutenant Dan Fink said that investigators are trying to determine why the business was targeted and would not say if they believe the suspect is an employee of Johnny Doughnuts.

"It was an unfortunate incident, but we're glad no doughnuts or team members were harmed," Craig Blum, founder of Johnny Doughnuts, said. "Sometimes even the thought of a doughnut makes you do crazy things."

Blum also said that his company would send a few dozen donuts to the police officers "who came to our aid to ensure that we can continue serving our community hand-crafted doughnuts without interruption."