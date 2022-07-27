Fans at Bleachers' Radio City Music Hall show were in for a treat on Tuesday night (July 27). Jack Antonoff brought Bruce Springsteen out to perform an electric version their collaboration "Chinatown" live for the first time. "We’ve only ever done it acoustic before, so let’s tear the f**kin’ roof off this place!" Antonoff shouted as the song started up.

"Chinatown" is featured on Bleachers' 2021 album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

“'chinatown' starts in NYC and travels to new jersey," Antonoff explained in a statement about the track upon its release. "that pull back to the place i am from mixed with terror of falling in love again. having to show your cards to someone and the shock when you see them for yourself. thinking you know yourself and where you are from…. having to see yourself through somebody who you want to stay… i started to write this song with these ideas ringing in my head. to further understand who you are pushes you to further understand where you are from and what that looks and sounds like. there are pieces in that that are worth carrying forever and pieces worth letting die."

Watch Bleachers and Springsteen perform "Chinatown" live above.