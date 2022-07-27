Here's Where To Get The Best Chicken Fingers In Dallas

Wednesday (July 27th) is National Chicken Finger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Dallas has tons of great places to grab some chicken fingers, but some are much better than others.

Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings. According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Dallas for getting chicken fingers is Mike's Chicken. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"This place is incredible. Their chicken tenders are seriously the best I've ever had. Spicy or original, you can't go wrong. And all of their sides are incredible. I honestly don't have a single bad thing to say about this place…"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Dallas to get chicken fingers:

Mike's Chicken Streets Fine Chicken Maple Leaf Diner Palmer's Hot Chicken Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Super Chix Bubba's Cooks Country- Dallas Street's Fine Chicken Slim Chickens Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.