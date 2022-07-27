Here's Where To Get The Best Chicken Fingers In San Antonio

Wednesday (July 27th) is National Chicken Finger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? San Antonio has tons of great places to grab some chicken fingers, but some are much better than others.

Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings. According to Yelp, the best restaurant in San Antonio for getting chicken fingers is Gold Feather. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"We'd like to say this is some of the best chicken you can [find] in San Antonio! The perfect hangover cure! We can't stop eating here! I'm in love the monthly rotating chicken and waffles!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in San Antonio to get chicken fingers:

Gold Feather Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken- San Antonio Candy's Old Fashion Embers Wood Fire Grill & Bar Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux- San Antonio Restaurant Josephine Street Tycoon Flats Applebee's Grill + Bar Max & Louis'e New York Diner

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.