July 4th Parade Shooting Suspect Indicted On 117 Counts

By Bill Galluccio

July 27, 2022

At Least 7 Dead After Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade In Chicago Suburb
grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing seven people during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, with 117 counts. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said that Robert Crimeo III was charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, three counts for each deceased victim. He was also indicted on an additional 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

"I want to thank law enforcement and the prosecutors who presented evidence to the grand jury today. Our investigation continues, and our victim specialists are working around the clock to support all those affected by this crime that led to 117 felony counts being filed today," State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a press release.

Crimeo, who is being held without bond, will be formally charged during an arraignment hearing scheduled for August 3.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the shooting, in which Crimeo allegedly fired indiscriminately on the crowd from the roof of a business overlooking the parade route. He left his gun at the scene before he fled. He then drove to Wisconsin and considered committing another shooting before he was taken into custody.

