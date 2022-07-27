Middle Tennessee Boy Among Top 25 For 'Best Mullet' In National Contest

A young boy from Middle Tennessee is showing off his rockin' hair on a national scale, competing with two dozen others to win the title of Best Mullet.

Michael Miles, a 4-year-old boy from Gallatin who goes by Hudson, is part of the Top 25 list for the USA Mullet Championship 2022 competition, per FOX 17.

Hudson may be young, but he already has experience competing to win the title of "best mullet." According to his mother, Jessica, the USA Mullet Championship isn't even his first competition this year. After he won a contest in May, she hopes that he can extend his winning streak for this new campaign.

"He's 4 years old and so excited about being in the top 25," she said. "This will be the second mullet contest he's been in this year, he won Mullets In May that was held in Poplar Bluff, Missouri."

When you imagine a mullet, you may think of the fluffy hairstyles from the '80s and '90s; however, according to the USA Mullet Championship website, the "business in the front, party in the back style" has been around for longer than you think, with some historians claiming the 'do was even prevalent in Ancient Greece. Fast forward to 2022, kids, teens and adults can show off how they rock the style and see if they can be given the title of Best Mullet.

Online voting for the competition begins August 15 on the website here.