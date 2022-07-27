President Biden To End Isolation After Negative COVID Test

President Joe Biden is ending his isolation following two negative COVID tests. White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said that Biden tested negative on Tuesday (July 26) evening and again on Wednesday morning.

O'Connor noted that Biden completed his five-day course of Paxlovid 36 hours ago.

"He remains fever-free, and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours," O'Connor said. "His symptoms have been steadily improving and are almost completely resolved."

"Given these reassuring factors, the president will discontinue his strict isolation measures," O'Connor continued.

O'Connor added that Biden will continue to be "very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service, and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

"Back to the Oval. Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support," Biden tweeted along with a photo of his negative test.

President Biden credited the vaccines and Paxlovid for allowing him to keep working while he battled the virus.

"I got through it with no fear," Biden said during a speech from the Rose Garden. "A very mild discomfort because of these essentials, lifesaving tools. And guess what, I want to remind everybody: They are free. They are convenient, and they are safe, and they work."

"The difference is vaccinations, of course. But also new three new tools free to all and widely available," Biden added. "You don't need to be President to get these tools to use for your defense. In fact, the same booster shots, the same at-home test, the same treatment that I got, is available to you. My administration made sure that all Americans across the country, from all walks of life, have free access to those tools."