Stimulus Checks Heading To Coloradans Very Soon: Are You Eligible?

Keep an eye on those mailboxes, Coloradans. The state Department of Revenue will start sending 2.4 million checks to residents starting next month, according to FOX 31.

Officials say they're going to start mailing checks on August 1 and expect distribution to be done by the middle of the month.

“By law, we have to start transmitting the data on August 1, and then it’ll take a few days and some time to print and get through the mail,” Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Revenue Mark Ferrandino explains.

Here's what you need to know to be eligible for the money:

Make sure your state tax return is filed for the 2021 tax year before the deadline

Be 18 years old on December 21, 2021

Be a full-year resident of Colorado

Individual filers will get $750 checks, while joint filers will receive checks worth $1,500.

Because some people have forwarding addresses, the Department of Revenue expected these checks to arrive by September 30 this year. You can track the checks with the United States Postal Service's informed delivery service.

If you filed for an extension with the IRS, you'll have until Oct. 17 to file, but you won't receive your check until January 21, 2023.

These checks are available to residents thanks to the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), which was tweaked this year by Gov. Jared Polis to provide even amounts of money for rebates.

Click HERE for more information about this rollout.