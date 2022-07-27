The ‘New Girl’ Emmy Mix Up That May Have Cost Zooey Deschanel Her Win

“(Max and I) each got to submit an episode that would be like the example of our finest acting on the show,” Deschanel said. “His episode got submitted for me and my episode got submitted for him.”

“Ah this is the great switcheroo of the Emmys,” said Simone.

Deschanel and Greenfield were notified of the mix-up, and told the right episodes had been resubmitted to the appropriate committees. Despite being reassured that the committee had reviewed her submitted episode and received equal consideration to the other nominees in her category, the New Girl actor was skeptical.

“I was like, ‘Forget about it,’” Deschanel said. “It’s over. Neither of us won. And we will never know if it was the episode mix-up or just us not being as good as the other person who won.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took home the award that year for her role as “Vice President Selina Meye'' in Veep. Other nominees up for the 2012 Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series Emmy included Tina Fey from 30 Rock, Amy Poehler from Parks And Recreation, and Melissa McCarthy from Mike and Molly.

Eric Stonestreet who played “Cam” in Modern Family, received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series that year. He was selected over three of his fellow cast mates, Bill Hader, and of course Max Greenfield.

Deschanel and Greenfield were not nominated for another Primetime Emmy Award during the rest of their show’s seven season run. Listen to the full conversation about the episode “Control” on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts. Welcome to Our Show is the official New Girl rewatch podcast hosted by the former cast of the show.

