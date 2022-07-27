This Is The Most Famous TV Show Set In Texas

Some television shows, like The Office and Friends really pay homage to the states and cities that they are set in. In fact, it's now hard to think of Scranton, Pennsylvania without thinking of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and the characters in The Office.

But not all shows really showcase where they are set. For example, Riverdale is a fictional city that is set somewhere in the northeast United States, but the exact location isn't really ever talked about.

Some states are known for certain television shows, and boast being the home of fictional characters.

So what is the most famous tv show set in Texas?

According to Insider, it's Dallas. The website explains:

"This prime-time soap opera is about a wealthy Texas family, the Ewings, who are feuding with their bitter rivals, the Barnes family, while competing in the oil business.

The season three finale, known as "Who Shot JR?" became one of the most widely talked about cliffhangers in television history — and the show lasted another 11 seasons after that."

To see the most famous shows set in other states, click here.