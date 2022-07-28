Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Washing Machine

By Bill Galluccio

July 28, 2022

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

A Texas boy who was reported missing was found dead inside of a washing machine in his own home. Troy Khoeler's parents called the police around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday (July 28) morning because he was missing.

Search crews spent roughly two hours scouring the neighborhood before returning to the boy's house.

The search came to a tragic end when deputies discovered the young boy inside of a top-loading washing machine in the garage. Investigators have not determined why the boy was inside the washing machine or how long he had been inside. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy to identify the cause of death.

Officials said Troy was adopted in 2019 and that they have detained his parents for questioning. His father was home at the time, and his mother had just returned home from working a late-night shift at the hospital when he was reported missing.

Lt. Robert Minchew with the Harris County Constable's Office Homicide Unit told KPRC that deputies found "possible signs" that led them to search the home for Troy but would not say if there were signs of foul play.

Neighbors were shocked to learn of the news and are hoping it was just an accident.

"We just hope and pray that it was an accident," 61-year-old resident Sheri Barnes told the Houston Chronicle. "I can't understand it. I'm praying for that family regardless of what has happened."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.