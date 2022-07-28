Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Washing Machine

A Texas boy who was reported missing was found dead inside of a washing machine in his own home. Troy Khoeler's parents called the police around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday (July 28) morning because he was missing.

Search crews spent roughly two hours scouring the neighborhood before returning to the boy's house.

The search came to a tragic end when deputies discovered the young boy inside of a top-loading washing machine in the garage. Investigators have not determined why the boy was inside the washing machine or how long he had been inside. They are awaiting the results of the autopsy to identify the cause of death.

Officials said Troy was adopted in 2019 and that they have detained his parents for questioning. His father was home at the time, and his mother had just returned home from working a late-night shift at the hospital when he was reported missing.

Lt. Robert Minchew with the Harris County Constable's Office Homicide Unit told KPRC that deputies found "possible signs" that led them to search the home for Troy but would not say if there were signs of foul play.

Neighbors were shocked to learn of the news and are hoping it was just an accident.

"We just hope and pray that it was an accident," 61-year-old resident Sheri Barnes told the Houston Chronicle. "I can't understand it. I'm praying for that family regardless of what has happened."