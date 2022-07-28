Celebrities You Didn't Know Attended The University Of Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There are lots of celebrities who have lived in the Phoenix area and have attended Phoenix-area universities. The University of Phoenix boasts a rich list of famous individuals who have attended the esteemed school. Here are three celebrities that you didn't know attended the University of Phoenix:

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal, more commonly known as Shaq, is a retired professional basketball player. He is considered as one of the greatest players in the NBA, having played for the LA Lakers, the Miami Heat, and the Phoenix Suns, among others. Shaq received his MBA from University of Phoenix.

Lil Wayne

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., or Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and actor. After obtaining his GED, Lil Wayne attended the University of Phoenix and took online classes in psychology.

Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Darnell Fitzgerald, Jr. is an American football wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. He played college football at Pittsburgh and received All-American honors. He was drafted into the NFL by the Cardinals in 2004. Fitzgerald graduated from the University of Phoenix in 2016.

