From Owen Wilson and Drew Brees to Usher, Dallas has its fair share of celebrities who were born and raised in the city. With over 90 four-year colleges and universities in the city and even more junior colleges, it's no surprise that many famous names have enrolled in Dallas schools in the area.

Here are five celebrities you didn't know went to college in Dallas:

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is a singer, songwriter, and record producer, as well as an Arlington native. She won a Grammy in 2016 for best country solo performance for her song "My Church." Maren attended the University of North Texas in 2010.

Dr. Phil McGraw

Dr. Phil is a self-help expert and host of the top-rated talk show Dr. Phil. He is a best-selling author of books such as Self Matters, Life Code, and Life Strategies. Dr. Phil McGraw graduated from the University of North Texas with an M.A. in 1976. He received his Ph.D. from there in 1979.

Anne Rice

Anne Rice is an award-winning author who is best known for her vampire-related novels. Her most famous work is Interview with the Vampire. Anne attended Texas Women's University from 1959 to 1960.

Laura Bush

Laura Bush is a former First Lady of the United States. She has led a variety of governmental, educational, and philanthropic endeavors. Laura received a bachelor's degree in early education from Southern Methodist University.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is a reality TV star best known for her role in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She attended Southern Methodist University for two years.