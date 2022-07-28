Deshaun Watson Begins Browns Training Camp As NFL Ruling Looms

Deshaun Watson attended his first day of training camp with the Cleveland Browns yesterday (July 27) while the team waits to see if he will be suspended by the NFL.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen Texas message therapists while he was the quarterback for the Houston Texans. He recently settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him, and the Texas reached confidential settlements with 30 women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling the former quarterbacks behavior, according to the NFL. The four remaining civil lawsuits against the controversial quarterback will continue.

While no criminal charges were brought against Watson, he faces possible punishment from NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Robinson has been weighing his case for weeks.

Even if Watson is suspended, he will still be allowed to practice with the Browns. "He will be on the field with us this season training and working out," defensive end Myles Garrett said (via Cleveland Jewish News). "He’s going to be in the weight room and he’s going to be interacting with us. He’s going to be with us for all intents and purposes."