Elderly Woman Involved In Fatal Wrong Way Accident Was Mugged Before Crash

An 84-year-old woman responsible for causing a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 in Mississippi was mugged several hours before the accident.

Mable Vince and 43-year-old Cyntra Wilbert were both killed in the crash.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said that Vince was attacked by an armed robber at a grocery store earlier in the day.

"We did get a report the Jackson Police Department responded to the Cash Saver in which an elderly lady was pushed to the ground, and her purse was taken," Davis said. "The ambulance was called. She did not receive any treatment. So she left."

Davis said that investigators are still trying to determine why Vince was driving on the wrong side of the highway. He also said that investigators are trying to track down the suspect who stole Vince's purse.

"We're still investigating the robbery. So we're still trying to gather information," Davis added. "We're still trying to pull surveillance and talk to witnesses. Hopefully, we can bring that individual to justice."