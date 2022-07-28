Gucci Mane Wants Artists To Stop 'Dissin' The Dead' In Their Music

"I know I should be more careful with the s**t that I said," Gucci raps. "I feel like I started a trend, they never gon' stop/They gon' keep dissin' the dead."



"Dissin' The Dead" comes nearly two years after Gucci Mane finally faced Jeezy in a Verzuz battle. The hit-for-hit battle occurred 15 years after their beef took a turn for the worse when Gucci mentioned the death of Jeezy's artist Pookie Loc, who was reportedly shot and killed by Gucci after Pookie and four other armed men invaded Gucci's home in search of his Ice Cream chain and pendent. The break-in happened after Jeezy put out a $10,000 bounty on the chain in his song "Stay Strapped."



During the Verzuz battle, Gucci and Jeezy had a moment of reconciliation when they performed "So Icy" together for the first time in years. However, things seemed to go left when Gucci played "Truth" during the battle. Jeezy reacted to that portion of the battle during his interview with The Breakfast Club.



“In my mind, I didn’t feel no way about it because I’ve already heard the song," Jeezy said. "I already know what people may think of the situation and you know that as well so you can’t antagonize me with that live and think that you’re gonna get a response because I’m not that same person I was 20 years ago when that’s how things spiraled out of control anyway."



Ironically, the song comes months after Gucci brought up Pookie's name in his song "Rumors" featuring Lil Durk. Hopefully his new song means he's done speaking on the dead for good. Listen to Gucci Mane's "Dissin' The Dead' below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

