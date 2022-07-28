JayDaYoungan Shot And Killed In His Hometown
July 28, 2022
JayDaYoungan lost his life after he was involved in a shooting in his hometown that also left his father injured by gunfire.
On Wednesday, July 27, authorities in Louisiana confirmed that rapper JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, passed away. He died due to injuries he sustained during a shooting outside of a home in Bogalusa. His father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also shot during the incident but is in stable condition. The Bogalusa Police Department in Louisiana first reported incident as a double shooting but did not identify the victims. Cops followed up by posting the update about the 24-year-old rapper's death on their Facebook page.
This is an update to the press release of a shooting earlier tonight. We can now identify the victims as Javorius...Posted by Bogalusa Police Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022
"We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. JayDaYoungan, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr.," the statement said. "We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available."
On Wednesday evening, police were called to the 600 block of Superior Avenue to respond to a shooting. One of the victims was taken via "POV to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room" while the other, which was later confirmed to be JayDaYoungan, was critically wounded and treated on the scene by paramedics before he was taken to the same hospital. In their initial press release, the Bogalusa PD also described a second shooting that happened nearby. Gunshots were fired at a vehicle but the people inside were not injured. Police believe both shootings are related.
JayDaYoungan first made a name for himself back in 2016 with his debut mixtape YOUNGANimal. After dropping a series of mixtapes over the years, he released his debut album Baby23 via Ruffwayy/Atlantic Records in 2020. He followed up with 23 Is Back last year and dropped two EPs All Is Well and Scarred earlier this year.
His sister, Kenya Janell, tried to convince the Internet that her brother hadn't passed away before police issued its confirmation. Upon learning the news, she made an emotional post dedicated to her brother. See her message for JayDaYoungan below.