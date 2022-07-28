Millions Of People Who Had COVID Still Don't Have Sense Of Taste, Smell

By Bill Galluccio

July 28, 2022

The girl complains to the doctor about the loss of smell. The doctor conducts a sense of smell test. Diagnostics of covid-19. Symptoms of the coronavirus. Quarantine and isolation. Test for sars-cov-2
Photo: Getty Images

new analysis published in the medical journal of the British Medical Association found that millions of people have yet to regain their sense of taste and smell after recovering from COVID-19.

The researchers analyzed 18 previous studies, which included 3,700 patients from all over the world. They determined that an estimated 5% or roughly 27 million people who reported losing their sense of taste or smell were still dealing with those symptoms after six months.

"We're pretty excited about this new study," said study co-author Dr. Christopher von Bartheld, a neuroscientist and a professor of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada at Reno. "Now we know approximately how many people lose their sense of smell, and it's a pretty huge number."

The researchers did note that most people recover their senses within a few months. They found that 74% of people who reported losing their sense of taste or smell recovered them within 30 days. Within 90 days, 90% said their senses had returned.

For those who have not regained their senses, von Bartheld said that olfactory training has been shown to help. He hopes the research will lead to a better understanding of what causes the loss of taste and sense and result in other treatments to help restore peoples' sense of taste and smell.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.