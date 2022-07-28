Next Mega Millions Jackpot Will Be Worth $1.1 Billion

Friday's (July 29) Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.1 billion after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $830 million drawing last Tuesday (July 26) night.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will mark the third time the game has exceeded the $1 billion plateau and offer the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot reset twice during back-to-back drawings after players matched all six numbers on April 11 and April 15.

Mega Millions last offered a jackpot exceeding $1 billion on January 22, 2021, the second-largest jackpot in the game's history, won by a player in Michigan who matched all six numbers.﻿

In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

Powerball's jackpot had also risen to $731.1 million in January 2021, which was then the third-largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth-largest in Powerball history, having hit two days prior to the Mega Millions $1.05 billion jackpot.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.